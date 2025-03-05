India's Investment in People: A Vision for Growth and Innovation
Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the need for investment in people through education, healthcare, and skill development to spur economic growth. The government plans to upgrade ITIs, promote AI, boost the medical sector, and infuse infrastructure in tourism and urban development to drive India's GDP to USD 5 trillion.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a unified effort among stakeholders to foster talent, develop skills, and cultivate innovation in order to propel job creation and enhance the Indian economy.
Speaking at a post-Budget webinar on employment, Modi highlighted the government's achievements in providing skill training to 3 crore youth since 2014 and its future plans to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and establish five centres of excellence.
The Prime Minister noted the importance of capacity building, talent nurturing, and infrastructural growth as foundational elements for national development, emphasizing India's potential as a rapidly growing major economy en route to achieving a USD 5 trillion GDP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar and India Fast Track Investment Talks
Investment Scam Uncovered: Rajendra Makwana Arrested in Fraud Case
ARK Wealth Management: Navigating Volatility with a New Investment Philosophy
LG Electronics India's IPO Roadshow: A $1.5 Billion Investment Opportunity
Unraveling the Torres Scam: New Investments in Bulgaria Under Scrutiny