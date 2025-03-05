India's Investment in People: A Vision for Growth and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a unified effort among stakeholders to foster talent, develop skills, and cultivate innovation in order to propel job creation and enhance the Indian economy.

Speaking at a post-Budget webinar on employment, Modi highlighted the government's achievements in providing skill training to 3 crore youth since 2014 and its future plans to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and establish five centres of excellence.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of capacity building, talent nurturing, and infrastructural growth as foundational elements for national development, emphasizing India's potential as a rapidly growing major economy en route to achieving a USD 5 trillion GDP.

