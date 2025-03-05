Whistleblower Sparks Shake-Up at Air India
Air India has terminated a trainer pilot's services and suspended ten pilots following whistleblower allegations of improper simulator training practices. The airline corroborated the allegations through a detailed investigation and has notified the aviation regulator, DGCA, of the matter.
This decisive action came to light as the Tata Group-owned carrier continues to align protocols with its Tata Code of Conduct. The airline has voluntarily notified the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and praised the whistleblower for alerting them.
Under the Tata Group, Air India is prioritizing ethical practices, indicating its commitment to enhance transparency in operations, learning from previous regulatory scrutiny faced by DGCA.
