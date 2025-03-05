Whistleblower Sparks Shake-Up at Air India

Air India has announced the termination of a trainer pilot and has suspended ten pilots after a whistleblower raised concerns about lapses in simulator training. The airline confirmed the allegations following a thorough investigation.

This decisive action came to light as the Tata Group-owned carrier continues to align protocols with its Tata Code of Conduct. The airline has voluntarily notified the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and praised the whistleblower for alerting them.

Under the Tata Group, Air India is prioritizing ethical practices, indicating its commitment to enhance transparency in operations, learning from previous regulatory scrutiny faced by DGCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)