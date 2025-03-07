LTTS' Smart World Plays Key Role at the Planet's Largest Gathering with AI-Powered Command Center

BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), through its Smart World business, has spearheaded technological transformation at Maha Kumbh 2025, the planet's largest human gathering. Leveraging advanced AI, IoT, and real-time analytics, LTTS ensured seamless movement and enhanced experience for over 660 million pilgrims. At the heart of this monumental event was an advanced Integrated Command & Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, operating 24/7, complemented by a disaster recovery hub in Bangalore. This infrastructure empowered authorities to proactively manage operations while delivering an organized and uplifting environment for attendees.

Next-generation ICCC and AI-driven analytics remain key differentiators in LTTS' Tech and Sustainability segments. The key highlights from the mega event include: * AI-Powered Command Center - Real-time situational awareness, geographical awareness and actionable intelligence for density monitoring, predictive analytics, and proactive planning prevented congestion and potential hazards.

* 24/7 Surveillance & Response - A robust video management system with 2,700+ advanced cameras ensured complete visibility, while a dedicated Kumbh Helpline provided emergency assistance. * Smart Traffic & Waste Management - AI-based solid waste detection and intelligent traffic control enhanced urban efficiency, ensuring an organized event experience.

* Dynamic Public Guidance - Variable message displays and mobile updates provided real-time alerts, guiding devotees efficiently. * Multi-Agency Coordination - Two high-tech Viewing Centers with multiple workstations enabled seamless collaboration among law enforcement and civic agencies.

"Supporting local authorities, LTTS' Smart World division showcased the transformative potential of advanced technologies at Maha Kumbh 2025," said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President - Medical, Smart World & Functions, at L&T Technology Services. "From AI-driven analytics to integrated command centers, LTTS has set a new benchmark in leveraging cutting-edge solutions for convenience and efficiency. This event celebrated faith while exemplifying innovation through robust security protocols, and effective city management, creating a seamless and extraordinary experience for all devotees." LTTS has consistently demonstrated its expertise in ensuring smart urban services in India leveraging the latest solutions and technologies from its Smart World business and is now poised to extend these capabilities to global markets, including the Middle East, Europe and North America.

