Discovery of World War 2 bomb disrupts trains from Paris' Gare du Nord

The discovery of a World War 2 bomb has disrupted morning traffic to and from Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station, French national railway company TER said on Friday. "An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was discovered near the tracks", TER said on social media platform X.

The disruption is affecting both local metros and national and international trains. Eurostar's website shows that at least three trains scheduled to depart from Gare du Nord Friday morning have been cancelled.

The international train company did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. French police were not immediately available to provide more information.

