Left Menu

Swiggy Expands Food Delivery Service to 100 Railway Stations Across India

Swiggy has extended its food delivery services to 100 railway stations across 20 states in India, in collaboration with IRCTC. The service aims to offer passengers diverse meals and increased convenience during train journeys, with further expansions planned in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:53 IST
Swiggy Expands Food Delivery Service to 100 Railway Stations Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy, in a significant expansion of its services, has extended its food delivery operations to reach 100 railway stations across 20 Indian states. This development comes in partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), further cementing its presence in nationwide train travel.

The company has stated its intent to further broaden its reach, aiming to bring culinary variety and convenience to more stations in the near future. This move is expected to enhance the dining experience for train passengers by providing a wide array of meal options sourced from various regions of India.

"Train journeys hold a special place in India's cultural fabric, and food plays a pivotal role in this experience," remarked Deepak Maloo, Vice President of Swiggy Food Marketplace. With its service expansion, Swiggy is set to elevate the onboard food experience by delivering quality and diversity directly to passengers' seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025