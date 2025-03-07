Swiggy Expands Food Delivery Service to 100 Railway Stations Across India

Swiggy, in a significant expansion of its services, has extended its food delivery operations to reach 100 railway stations across 20 Indian states. This development comes in partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), further cementing its presence in nationwide train travel.

The company has stated its intent to further broaden its reach, aiming to bring culinary variety and convenience to more stations in the near future. This move is expected to enhance the dining experience for train passengers by providing a wide array of meal options sourced from various regions of India.

"Train journeys hold a special place in India's cultural fabric, and food plays a pivotal role in this experience," remarked Deepak Maloo, Vice President of Swiggy Food Marketplace. With its service expansion, Swiggy is set to elevate the onboard food experience by delivering quality and diversity directly to passengers' seats.

