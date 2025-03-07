Breaking Barriers: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade

Women-led businesses in India are grappling with international payment issues and complex regulatory compliances, as highlighted by a recent report. Despite their increasing role in the economy, these businesses make up just 15.4% of the country's 58.5 million enterprises.

A survey of over 300 women entrepreneurs reveals major challenges in expanding globally, including struggles with export laws and complex compliance requirements. Additionally, limited access to financial resources and logistics issues hinder these businesses from scaling their operations worldwide.

The report underscores the need for transformative solutions to eradicate obstacles related to financial accessibility and regulatory complexities. Initiatives are underway to provide expert guidance and support through locally hosted workshops under a program called SheExports, aiming to empower women entrepreneurs to contribute significantly to the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)