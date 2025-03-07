Left Menu

JLL India: Leading the Real Estate Consultancy Realm in Fortune India's MNC 500

JLL India has achieved the #112 rank in Fortune India's first MNC 500 list for 2023-24, establishing itself as the top professional services real estate consultant. This recognition highlights JLL's commitment to superior services and impactful presence in India's real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:32 IST
JLL India: Leading the Real Estate Consultancy Realm in Fortune India's MNC 500
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - JLL India has clinched the 112th spot in Fortune India's inaugural MNC 500 list, reinforcing its position as the leading real estate consultant among multinationals in the country. This accolade for the fiscal year 2023-24 emphasizes the company's significant impact on the Indian market.

Rankings in the Fortune 500 list spotlight JLL's dedication to excellence, underscoring its influential role in shaping the landscape of India's real estate sector. CEO Radha Dhir credited the achievement to the team's dedication, innovative strategies, and client-centric services.

Operating in 10 cities and over 130 tier-II and III markets across India, JLL offers comprehensive real estate solutions powered by advanced technology and deep market insights. This milestone mirrors JLL's mission to continue setting industry benchmarks and shaping real estate's future in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025