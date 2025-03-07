JLL India: Leading the Real Estate Consultancy Realm in Fortune India's MNC 500

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - JLL India has clinched the 112th spot in Fortune India's inaugural MNC 500 list, reinforcing its position as the leading real estate consultant among multinationals in the country. This accolade for the fiscal year 2023-24 emphasizes the company's significant impact on the Indian market.

Rankings in the Fortune 500 list spotlight JLL's dedication to excellence, underscoring its influential role in shaping the landscape of India's real estate sector. CEO Radha Dhir credited the achievement to the team's dedication, innovative strategies, and client-centric services.

Operating in 10 cities and over 130 tier-II and III markets across India, JLL offers comprehensive real estate solutions powered by advanced technology and deep market insights. This milestone mirrors JLL's mission to continue setting industry benchmarks and shaping real estate's future in India.

