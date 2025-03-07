Left Menu

DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India Sign MoU to Boost Manufacturing, Sustainability, and Innovation

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:21 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem, advancing road safety, and fostering environmental sustainability. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to supporting startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs in achieving technological excellence and driving societal progress.

The partnership will focus on structured programs that provide essential infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and market access for startups. Additionally, it will facilitate international collaborations and ensure a dynamic exchange of knowledge to generate long-term benefits for India's industrial and entrepreneurial landscape.

During the signing ceremony, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, highlighted the strategic significance of this collaboration, emphasizing its role in enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities through responsible and sustainable innovations. He stated, "This initiative will not only strengthen industry-academia linkages but also establish an ecosystem that nurtures impactful technological advancements."

Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, Shri Santosh Iyer, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, aligning it with the company’s core focus areas of road safety, environmental sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. He noted that Mercedes-Benz India will leverage corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding to collaborate with incubators and institutes, ensuring meaningful contributions toward societal development.

The MoU was officially signed by Director, DPIIT, Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, and Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, Shri Santosh Iyer, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations. This agreement marks a significant step in fostering technological innovation, industrial excellence, and sustainable growth in India.

