Germany's Air Traffic Turmoil: Major Strike Grounds Over 3,400 Flights

A massive strike led by trade union Verdi will disrupt air travel across major German airports, impacting over 510,000 passengers and cancelling more than 3,400 flights. The union demands an 8% wage increase following unsuccessful collective bargaining. Negotiations are set to continue later this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major German airports are set to face significant disruptions on Monday due to a 24-hour strike led by trade union Verdi. The strike will result in the cancellation of more than 3,400 flights, affecting over 510,000 passengers.

The strike, described by the association of Germany's airport operators as a 'horror scenario,' is in response to demands for an 8% wage increase by public sector employees and ground handling staff. Employers have deemed these demands financially unsustainable.

Frankfurt Airport has advised passengers against travel as no departures are expected. Other airports affected include Munich, Stuttgart, and Berlin, among others. Negotiations are scheduled to resume later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

