Germany's Air Traffic Turmoil: Major Strike Grounds Over 3,400 Flights

Major German airports are set to face significant disruptions on Monday due to a 24-hour strike led by trade union Verdi. The strike will result in the cancellation of more than 3,400 flights, affecting over 510,000 passengers.

The strike, described by the association of Germany's airport operators as a 'horror scenario,' is in response to demands for an 8% wage increase by public sector employees and ground handling staff. Employers have deemed these demands financially unsustainable.

Frankfurt Airport has advised passengers against travel as no departures are expected. Other airports affected include Munich, Stuttgart, and Berlin, among others. Negotiations are scheduled to resume later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)