Noida International Airport Gears Up for Takeoff: Application for License Submitted

Noida International Airport (NIA) is moving closer to operational status with its recent submission of the aerodrome license application. The management is actively collaborating with aviation and security regulators to ensure smooth completion of all necessary procedures.

Discussions with the state government regarding the airport's inauguration are ongoing, signaling progress toward the facility's opening. Initially scheduled to commence operations in April, the development is spearheaded by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is making headway in constructing the air traffic control tower, and the terminal's infrastructure is also advancing. In its first phase, the airport will support 12 million passengers annually, marking a significant capacity boost for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)