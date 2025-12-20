Bhopal Metro: Inauguration of the Future of Urban Mobility

In a significant development for urban mobility in Bhopal, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, inaugurated the city's metro rail service by flagging off a train from Subhash Nagar station.

Dubbed the 'priority corridor,' this segment is part of the Orange Line, stretching 7 kilometers and including eight elevated stations like the AIIMS and Rani Kamlapati Station. The metro aims to provide fast, accessible, and eco-friendly transit, connecting major commercial and residential areas.

The entire Bhopal metro project spans 30.8 kilometers and costs Rs 10,033 crore, with the priority corridor alone absorbing Rs 2,225 crore. A daily ridership of 3,000 passengers is anticipated, marking a step toward Bhopal's evolution into a modern, green capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)