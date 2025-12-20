Left Menu

Bhopal Metro: Inauguration of the Future of Urban Mobility

Bhopal's metro rail service began with the inauguration of the 7-kilometer Orange Line priority corridor, enhancing urban mobility. The state-of-the-art service aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve quality of life, costing Rs 10,033 crore, with Rs 2,225 crore spent on the priority corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:28 IST
Bhopal Metro: Inauguration of the Future of Urban Mobility
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for urban mobility in Bhopal, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, inaugurated the city's metro rail service by flagging off a train from Subhash Nagar station.

Dubbed the 'priority corridor,' this segment is part of the Orange Line, stretching 7 kilometers and including eight elevated stations like the AIIMS and Rani Kamlapati Station. The metro aims to provide fast, accessible, and eco-friendly transit, connecting major commercial and residential areas.

The entire Bhopal metro project spans 30.8 kilometers and costs Rs 10,033 crore, with the priority corridor alone absorbing Rs 2,225 crore. A daily ridership of 3,000 passengers is anticipated, marking a step toward Bhopal's evolution into a modern, green capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025