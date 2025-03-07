Canada's February Job Market: Stagnation Amid Tariff Woes

Canada's job market stagnated in February, with unemployment remaining steady at 6.6% despite a meager increase of 1,100 jobs, as reported by Statistics Canada. These figures contrast starkly with the previous month's substantial gains. Analysts had anticipated a higher job growth and a 6.7% unemployment rate.

This data arrives just ahead of the Bank of Canada's pivotal monetary policy decision scheduled for March 12. Market predictions indicate a 73% likelihood of the seventh consecutive interest rate reduction to 2.75%. Factors like tariff uncertainty and economic improvements have shaped the employment landscape since late last year.

President Trump's tariff decisions and domestic immigration policies have added complexity to the labor situation. February saw modest population growth and a declining participation rate, which influenced workforce dynamics. The persistent wage growth, a focal point for the Bank of Canada, underscores ongoing challenges in the economic environment.

