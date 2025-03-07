Left Menu

U.S. Job Growth Faces Trade Policy Uncertainty Amid Rising Unemployment

U.S. job growth increased in February, but unemployment rose to 4.1%. Trade policy uncertainty and federal spending cuts threaten labor market stability. February saw 151,000 new jobs, but layoffs, stock market declines, and low consumer confidence signal economic challenges. Tariffs and immigration policy impact GDP estimates and Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:08 IST
U.S. Job Growth Faces Trade Policy Uncertainty Amid Rising Unemployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In February, U.S. job growth showed signs of progress, yet the unemployment rate rose to 4.1%, hinting at deeper economic tensions. The Labor Department reported an increase of 151,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, a figure that, although promising, masks underlying challenges in the labor market.

Economists are voicing concerns over the volatile trade policy under President Trump's administration, which has injected uncertainty into business planning. Recent tariff measures have sparked fears of a trade war, potentially destabilizing markets and eroding improvements made since Trump's election victory.

In addition, layoffs in government roles and risky moves in sectors reliant on federal grants could exacerbate the situation. With projected GDP contractions and slowing consumer spending, the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates constant as they assess the patched eco-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025