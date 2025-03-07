U.S. Job Growth Faces Trade Policy Uncertainty Amid Rising Unemployment

In February, U.S. job growth showed signs of progress, yet the unemployment rate rose to 4.1%, hinting at deeper economic tensions. The Labor Department reported an increase of 151,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, a figure that, although promising, masks underlying challenges in the labor market.

Economists are voicing concerns over the volatile trade policy under President Trump's administration, which has injected uncertainty into business planning. Recent tariff measures have sparked fears of a trade war, potentially destabilizing markets and eroding improvements made since Trump's election victory.

In addition, layoffs in government roles and risky moves in sectors reliant on federal grants could exacerbate the situation. With projected GDP contractions and slowing consumer spending, the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates constant as they assess the patched eco-political landscape.

