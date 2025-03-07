Left Menu

Pernod Ricard India Drives Premiumisation in the Liquor Industry

Pernod Ricard India is significantly transforming the liquor industry through premiumisation, spurred by rising disposable incomes and younger generations' desire for luxury. The company is focusing on innovation and high-value products, despite regulatory challenges in India. With significant sales and growth, it remains a market leader after three decades.

Updated: 07-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:17 IST
Pernod Ricard India, a leader in the liquor industry, is rapidly accelerating its premiumisation strategy, buoyed by increased disposable incomes and the younger generation's appetite for luxury experiences. This trend is predicted to continue as disposable incomes rise, says Jean Touboul, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard India.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Touboul highlighted the importance of innovation in achieving premiumisation in the market, with Pernod Ricard introducing its first Indian single malt whisky, 'Longitude 77'. The company remains unfazed by regulatory hurdles in India, acknowledging that the market is evolving positively.

Amidst these challenges, Pernod Ricard India boasts sales of Rs 26,773 crore for FY24 and a steady growth rate over five years. Despite India's complex regulations, the company's focus on high-value offerings and consumer evolution has kept it at the forefront of the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

