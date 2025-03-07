PM Modi Highlights Success of MUDRA Yojana and Criticizes Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a scathing critique of the Congress party, highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana Friday, which has disbursed Rs 32 lakh crore in loans to support micro enterprises.

Speaking at a gathering in Surat, Gujarat, Modi noted past barriers faced by the poor in accessing loans due to banking guarantees. He declared his government as a guarantor for the needy, contrasting this with Congress's failures.

Emphasizing tax relief efforts, Modi announced a tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, benefiting a wide range of society, including salaried individuals and small business owners. In celebration of International Women's Day, he plans to hand over his social media accounts to inspirational women.

(With inputs from agencies.)