Guangdong's Path to Industrial and Economic Leadership

The Guangdong Delegation at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress held a plenary meeting on March 6, 2025, attracting hundreds of journalists eager to learn about the province's latest developments.

Provincial leaders including Secretary Huang Kunming and Governor Wang Weizhong discussed Guangdong's strategies for building a modern industrial system, focusing on the integration of scientific and technological innovation. The approach aims to cement Guangdong's role as a major economic driver and a leader in Chinese modernization.

Moreover, the province plans to deepen collaboration with Hong Kong and Macao to enhance the Greater Bay Area. In recent years, this region has seen substantial GDP growth, underscoring its economic significance and potential for further development.