Maruti Suzuki Partners with Hero FinCorp for Expanded Car Finance Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced on Saturday a strategic partnership with Hero FinCorp to improve vehicle financing solutions.

The collaboration is designed to fuse MSI's extensive dealership network with Hero FinCorp's customized financial offerings, targeting new and pre-owned vehicle buyers.

This partnership marks a milestone, boosting Maruti Suzuki's roster to more than 40 retail finance partners, thereby diversifying customer finance choices, noted MSI's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)