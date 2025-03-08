Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Partners with Hero FinCorp for Expanded Car Finance Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India has teamed up with Hero FinCorp to enhance vehicle finance options. By combining their network and financial expertise, they aim to provide flexible loans for both new and used cars. This collaboration expands Maruti Suzuki's finance partners to over 40, offering a wider range of financing options.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced on Saturday a strategic partnership with Hero FinCorp to improve vehicle financing solutions.

The collaboration is designed to fuse MSI's extensive dealership network with Hero FinCorp's customized financial offerings, targeting new and pre-owned vehicle buyers.

This partnership marks a milestone, boosting Maruti Suzuki's roster to more than 40 retail finance partners, thereby diversifying customer finance choices, noted MSI's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee.

