Trade War Escalates: US Tariff Strategies Amidst Political Rivalries

The United States is embroiled in an escalating trade war, led by hefty tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump and maintained in various forms by President Joe Biden. This battle, involving major trading partners like Mexico, Canada, and China, threatens global economic stability.

During Trump's presidency, tariffs were used as a primary tool to exert pressure on China for alleged unfair trade practices. This approach has been continued by President Biden, who adds new layers by restricting semiconductor sales to China.

Amidst these economic tensions, both Trump and Biden showcase their stringent policies against China as part of their political platforms, signaling deeper international economic implications.

