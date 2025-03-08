India Aims for Robust US Trade Agreement: Nirmala Sitharaman's Vision

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's pursuit of a substantial trade agreement with the US to bolster economic growth and ensure resilient supply chains. Speaking at The Economic Times Awards, she noted India's strategy amidst global tariff tensions and the threat of product dumping.

As India and the US negotiate a bilateral trade agreement to increase trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, Sitharaman stressed the importance of protecting domestic industries while capitalizing on growth opportunities. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently returned from Washington, where he engaged in intensive trade talks.

Sitharaman emphasized the need for intelligent negotiation strategies, reinforcing India's interests in free trade agreements. The government aims to engage stakeholders in meaningful discussions and strike a balance to safeguard against potential challenges posed by existing international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)