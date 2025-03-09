India Enforces Import Duty on Lentils to Boost Domestic Supply

The government of India has enacted a 10% import duty on lentils and extended the duty-free import of yellow peas until May 31, aiming to increase domestic availability. This decision, confirmed by the finance ministry, takes effect on March 8.

The new tariffs consist of a 5% basic customs duty and a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess. Previously, lentil imports were exempt from any duty.

The duty-free import policy for yellow peas was originally introduced in December 2023 and has now been extended for the third time. Currently, India's yellow peas imports account for 30 lakh tonnes of the 67 lakh tonnes of pulses imported during 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)