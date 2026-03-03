Tensions Rise: UK's Warship Deployment to Cyprus Amid Iranian Threat

The United Kingdom is ramping up its military presence in Cyprus by dispatching a warship to its Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri. This strategic move comes in response to a recent Iranian-made drone strike that targeted the base's runway.

The Times newspaper reported the decision, citing that Defence Minister John Healey convened a meeting with top military officials to discuss the deployment of HMS Duncan to the region. This action underscores the UK's commitment to safeguarding its assets against any further Iranian provocations.

In addition to the UK's response, the Cyprus News Agency has indicated that France is planning to enhance defenses on the island by deploying anti-missile and anti-drone systems, further intensifying Western military presence in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)