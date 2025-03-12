I-Connect @ ISB: Catalyst for India's Startup Ecosystem

The 5th edition of I-Connect @ ISB in Hyderabad has concluded with significant impact, establishing its role as a key player in India's startup ecosystem. Hosted by I-Venture and powered by CitiusTech, the event welcomed over 800 participants, including entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders, for two days of engaging discussions and collaborations.

Featuring dynamic panels and the much-awaited Healthcare Conclave, the event tackled challenges in startups, healthcare, and deep-tech. Participants saw emerging ventures at the Healthcare Startup Showcase. A notable highlight was the signing of an MoU between DLabs and Maruti Suzuki India Limited to launch an Investor Readiness Programme, aiming to better prepare startups for investor engagement.

HackFest 2025 showcased tech-driven solutions, while Co-Founder Matching offered a networking platform for potential collaborations. Saumya Kumar, Director of I-Venture at ISB, praised the event's role in fostering entrepreneurial growth, while Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry emphasized the tangible investments and collaborations resulting from the event's connections, influencing the future of entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)