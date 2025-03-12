Left Menu

I-Connect @ ISB: Catalyst for India's Startup Ecosystem

The 5th I-Connect @ ISB, hosted by I-Venture and powered by CitiusTech, attracted over 800 attendees, showcasing high-energy discussions on healthcare, startups, and tech innovations. DLabs and Maruti Suzuki announced a partnership to launch an Investor Readiness Programme, bolstering connections between innovative startups and investors in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:12 IST
I-Connect @ ISB: Catalyst for India's Startup Ecosystem
Seen from L-R: Swati Desai, Founder, 2Meditate; Dr Tanaya Narendra, Founder, Dr. Cuterus and Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, I-Venture @ ISB at I-Connect @ ISB. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 5th edition of I-Connect @ ISB in Hyderabad has concluded with significant impact, establishing its role as a key player in India's startup ecosystem. Hosted by I-Venture and powered by CitiusTech, the event welcomed over 800 participants, including entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders, for two days of engaging discussions and collaborations.

Featuring dynamic panels and the much-awaited Healthcare Conclave, the event tackled challenges in startups, healthcare, and deep-tech. Participants saw emerging ventures at the Healthcare Startup Showcase. A notable highlight was the signing of an MoU between DLabs and Maruti Suzuki India Limited to launch an Investor Readiness Programme, aiming to better prepare startups for investor engagement.

HackFest 2025 showcased tech-driven solutions, while Co-Founder Matching offered a networking platform for potential collaborations. Saumya Kumar, Director of I-Venture at ISB, praised the event's role in fostering entrepreneurial growth, while Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry emphasized the tangible investments and collaborations resulting from the event's connections, influencing the future of entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025