Bengaluru's Auto Fare Hike: Impact on Commuters and Ride-Hailing Services

Bengaluru is poised for a potential rise in autorickshaw fares following recent hikes in metro and bus ticket prices. The Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority will discuss fare revisions, amidst suggestions to set the minimum fare between Rs 40 and Rs 50. Potential changes could impact ride-hailing services.

Updated: 12-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:04 IST
  • India

Bengaluru commuters are bracing for increased autorickshaw fares, a move coming on the heels of metro and government bus price hikes. The proposal is up for discussion at a meeting led by the Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority, responding to demands from autorickshaw drivers' associations.

Current standards set the minimum fare at Rs 30, with Rs 15 charged for each kilometer after two kilometers. Drivers propose increasing the base fare to Rs 50, with Rs 25 per kilometer thereafter. However, transport officials advocate for a cap, suggesting Rs 40 as the minimum fare and Rs 20 for every additional kilometer.

President of the Swabhimani Chalakara Sanghatanegala Okkoota, Tanveer Pasha, indicates that any fare adjustment would likely lead to increased costs in the ride-hailing sector, affecting cab service pricing across the city.

