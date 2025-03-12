Left Menu

Viyaara Realty Launches Altiora: A New Paradigm in South Mumbai Luxury Living

Viyaara Realty is set to elevate luxury living standards in South Mumbai with the launch of Altiora. Featuring 1 and 2 BHK apartments at Dadar and Shivaji Park, Altiora offers a blend of modern elegance and timeless grandeur. This development meets rising demand for high-end living in Mumbai’s prime locales.

Viyaara Realty to redefine luxury, with the introduction of 1 & 2 BHKs luxurious residences in Dadar and Shivaji Park locale. Image Credit: ANI
Viyaara Realty, a prominent developer based in Mumbai, is poised to redefine luxury living through its latest project, Altiora, located at Dadar and Shivaji Park in South Mumbai. Altiora offers meticulously designed 1 and 2 BHK apartments, presenting a unique blend of modern elegance and classic grandeur that caters to the desires of discerning homebuyers.

The launch of Altiora comes amid a surge in demand for luxury apartments in prime locations, driven by changing lifestyle preferences and increasing urbanization. Viyaara Realty has responded to this trend by offering Mumbai's only 1 and 2 BHK residences with an expansive 10.5-ft floor-to-floor height, ensuring a luxurious living experience traditionally associated with larger configurations.

Altiora is set to attract young professionals, MSME owners, and nuclear families seeking compact yet upscale homes near business centers. With impressive connectivity through key transport networks and proximity to amenities, Altiora promises an exceptional living experience, offering premium facilities and smart, sustainable home designs. The development is an attractive investment opportunity with its strategic location and high resale value potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

