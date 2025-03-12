Trade Tensions Rise: EU Strikes Back with Counter-Tariffs

The European Union has launched retaliatory trade measures against the Trump administration following an official increase in tariffs to 25% on all steel and aluminum imports announced Wednesday. In response, the EU will introduce counter-tariffs on industrial and agricultural items effective April 1.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated, “As the US applies tariffs worth $28 billion, we are countering with measures worth 26 billion euros (USD 28 billion).” She emphasized the need for open negotiations, arguing that escalating tariffs are not beneficial amid global uncertainties. The reprisals include duties on steel and aluminum as well as textiles, leather goods, appliances, tools, and various agricultural products.

President Trump's justification linked tariffs to factory job creation in the US; however, von der Leyen highlighted risks to jobs and sustained consumer price hikes on both sides of the Atlantic. European steel producers particularly brace for hardship, potentially losing up to 3.7 million tons in exports, impacting a sector where the US represents a critical market share.

