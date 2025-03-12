Left Menu

Migrants Seek Return Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Following President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions, there's been a surge in migrants in Mexico requesting assistance to return home. The United Nations' IOM reports a record number of requests for voluntary return. Many migrants face limited legal pathways, stranded without funds or documents.

Under President Donald Trump's heightened immigration restrictions, there has been a significant increase in U.S.-bound migrants in Mexico seeking to return home, according to the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In the first two months of the year, IOM received 2,862 requests for its assisted voluntary return program, over three times the number from the same period last year. This spike, disclosed to Reuters exclusively, highlights the consequences of Trump's stringent immigration policies, which have left many migrants in Mexico without alternatives.

An unexpected shift is evident among migrants who once considered the risks of migrating north worthwhile. IOM spokesperson Alberto Cabezas noted widespread requests from migrants originating from Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, and other nations. Meanwhile, Trump's policies have closed many legal avenues, such as the CBP One program, leaving thousands stranded in a perilous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

