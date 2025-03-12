Northvolt's Bankruptcy: A Major Blow to Europe's EV Battery Ambitions

Northvolt, a trailblazing Swedish battery cell manufacturer, has filed for bankruptcy in one of Sweden's largest corporate failures, signaling a major setback for Europe's aspirations to rival China's electric vehicle battery dominance.

Despite securing over $10 billion in various financings, the company couldn't surmount ongoing production issues and financial challenges, putting 5,000 jobs at risk and leaving stakeholders grappling with the outcome.

The closure of Northvolt's flagship plant in Skelleftea underscores the challenges faced by Europe's automotive sector in reducing dependency on Chinese battery makers such as CATL, posing broader implications for Europe's economic competitiveness.

