Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Trump's Global Trade Shockwaves

Recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump, including reigniting a global trade war and signaling reduced military support to Europe, have resulted in significant upheavals in financial markets. Major impacts include the $5 trillion loss in global stock value and volatility in major indices and currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:12 IST
Market Mayhem: Trump's Global Trade Shockwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent moves have sent financial markets reeling. From sparking a global trade war to hinting at reduced military backing for Europe, the ramifications are far-reaching. A staggering $5 trillion has been wiped from global stock values, led by hits to U.S. markets and tech giants.

The dollar has weakened amid fears of slowing U.S. economic growth, while European defense spending and related interest rate hikes in Japan have boosted the euro and yen. Major U.S. tech stocks, including Tesla, have suffered substantial losses, exacerbated by protests against CEO Elon Musk's policies.

With Germany unveiling a historic defense fund and volatility gauges like the VIX spiking, the implications of Trump's policies are reshaping global economic landscapes. Bitcoin, too, has plummeted following Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plans, underscoring the unpredictable times ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025