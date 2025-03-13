Market Mayhem: Trump's Global Trade Shockwaves

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent moves have sent financial markets reeling. From sparking a global trade war to hinting at reduced military backing for Europe, the ramifications are far-reaching. A staggering $5 trillion has been wiped from global stock values, led by hits to U.S. markets and tech giants.

The dollar has weakened amid fears of slowing U.S. economic growth, while European defense spending and related interest rate hikes in Japan have boosted the euro and yen. Major U.S. tech stocks, including Tesla, have suffered substantial losses, exacerbated by protests against CEO Elon Musk's policies.

With Germany unveiling a historic defense fund and volatility gauges like the VIX spiking, the implications of Trump's policies are reshaping global economic landscapes. Bitcoin, too, has plummeted following Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plans, underscoring the unpredictable times ahead.

