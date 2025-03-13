Left Menu

Tragic Holi Trip: Fatal Accident in Central Mumbai

A 29-year-old man died and two friends were injured when a state transport bus hit their scooter near Prabhadevi bridge in central Mumbai. The group was en route to purchase flowers for Holi celebrations. The bus driver was apprehended, and a case was filed under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:59 IST
Tragic Holi Trip: Fatal Accident in Central Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 29-year-old man lost his life while two of his companions sustained injuries after a state transport bus collided with their scooter in central Mumbai. The mishap occurred early Thursday morning as the trio made their way to buy flowers for Holi celebrations.

The fatal incident took place at around 2.30 am on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, along with Karan Shinde and Durvesh Gorde, was traveling towards the Dadar flower market from Kalachowki. The bus, which was part of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's fleet, was headed to Pune.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the bus driver at the scene and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhoiwada police station. While Bodke succumbed to his injuries on-site, Shinde and Gorde were immediately transported to a private hospital for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025