Tragic Holi Trip: Fatal Accident in Central Mumbai

In a tragic turn of events, a 29-year-old man lost his life while two of his companions sustained injuries after a state transport bus collided with their scooter in central Mumbai. The mishap occurred early Thursday morning as the trio made their way to buy flowers for Holi celebrations.

The fatal incident took place at around 2.30 am on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, along with Karan Shinde and Durvesh Gorde, was traveling towards the Dadar flower market from Kalachowki. The bus, which was part of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's fleet, was headed to Pune.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the bus driver at the scene and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhoiwada police station. While Bodke succumbed to his injuries on-site, Shinde and Gorde were immediately transported to a private hospital for urgent medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)