Reforming USPS: Musk's DOGE Team to the Rescue

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has collaborated with Elon Musk's DOGE government reform team to tackle the challenges faced by the USPS, which incurred a $9.5 billion loss last year. The agreement aims to achieve efficiencies and address the substantial issues of the independent government agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:28 IST
Reforming USPS: Musk's DOGE Team to the Rescue

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced an alliance with Elon Musk's DOGE government reform team to help the struggling USPS. The move comes as the mail service attempts to tackle substantial financial challenges.

With a $9.5 billion loss recorded last year, the USPS remains an independent government agency exempt from DOGE-directed federal employee reductions. DeJoy revealed the agreement alongside the General Services Administration, seeking improved efficiencies.

The DOGE team expressed a willingness to address large-scale issues plaguing the USPS, promising support in implementing sustainable solutions to revive the agency's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

