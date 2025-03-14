Market Jitters: Tariffs Trigger Economic Woes Amid Stock Slide

On Thursday, Wall Street closed sharply in the red, with the S&P 500 confirming it is in a correction phase, having fallen over 10% from its previous high. This downturn followed an escalation of the U.S. trade war, with the European Union imposing a hefty 50% tariff on American whiskey in retaliation for U.S. measures on steel and aluminum.

The broad selloff sent major U.S. stock indices tumbling, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq experiencing significant losses. Investors remain wary, as Horizon Investments' Mike Dickson notes, given the uncertain economic landscape fueled by fluctuating tariffs and mounting investor anxiety.

Market indices not only slid but showed disparity in recovery prospects; with notable stock movements at Intel and Adobe adding to the volatility. Additionally, a mix of jobless claims data and legislative challenges, including a critical spending bill, add layers of complexity to an already fraught economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)