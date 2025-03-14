Left Menu

Engine Fire Forces Evacuation on American Airlines Jet in Denver

An American Airlines jet's engine caught fire post-diversion to Denver, triggering an evacuation. The crew reported engine vibrations before landing safely. The incident comes amidst safety concerns in U.S. aviation and follows recent accidents affecting travel demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 08:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An American Airlines flight experienced a dramatic turn of events when the engine caught fire after diverting to Denver due to engine vibrations. All passengers and crew evacuated safely, with six needing further evaluation at a hospital.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was forced to change course from its Dallas destination, landing in Denver around 5:15 p.m. local time. Videos on social media depicted passengers evacuating as smoke billowed from the engine.

The emergency follows other notable aviation incidents, with airline execs citing crashes and weather challenges as factors impeding travel recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

