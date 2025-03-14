Left Menu

Euro Strengthens Amid German Fiscal Deal

The Euro surged on news of a German fiscal deal aimed at boosting defense and reviving Europe's largest economy, while the U.S. dollar faces mixed movements. Inflation expectations increase in the U.S., and Japan experiences its largest wage hike in decades, reinforcing the Bank of Japan's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:08 IST
Euro Strengthens Amid German Fiscal Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Euro made significant gains on Friday as German political parties reached a fiscal deal to potentially enhance defense spending and economic growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy. The U.S. dollar saw gains against the Swiss franc and yen, buoyed by hopes of avoiding a government shutdown and rising inflation expectations.

Friedrich Merz, Germany's incoming chancellor, secured pivotal support from the Greens to increase state borrowing, with a massive infrastructure fund and borrowing rule changes at stake. Meanwhile, increased U.S. inflation worries and changes in fiscal policies globally are impacting currency markets, with the Euro showing resilience against the dollar, pound, and franc.

The dollar index fell 0.11%, reflecting mixed trends as markets anticipated a hawkish ECB stance in April amid economic uncertainties. The pound showed fluctuations after an unexpected contraction in the UK economy, while Japan's significant wage hikes could influence the Bank of Japan's monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025