Left Menu

Mizoram's Lengpui Airport Transfer: A Strategic Shift

The Mizoram government is considering transferring its lone airport, Lengpui, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed this proposal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, receiving support from opposition parties and NGOs. A previous proposal for transfer to the IAF faced opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:29 IST
Mizoram's Lengpui Airport Transfer: A Strategic Shift
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government's plan to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) could signify a strategic shift in the state's aviation management. Official statements on Friday revealed that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had a preliminary discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this proposal.

During a session with the state assembly, Lalduhoma disclosed Shah's suggestion on the transfer, which has found favor with both the state government and various opposition groups. The administration anticipates further consultations with Shah and the civil aviation ministry to finalize the arrangements.

A previous plan to hand over the airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) met resistance from political factions such as the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, alongside other organizations. The current proposal appears to be more favorably received across political aisles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025