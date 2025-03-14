Mizoram's Lengpui Airport Transfer: A Strategic Shift

The Mizoram government's plan to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) could signify a strategic shift in the state's aviation management. Official statements on Friday revealed that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had a preliminary discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this proposal.

During a session with the state assembly, Lalduhoma disclosed Shah's suggestion on the transfer, which has found favor with both the state government and various opposition groups. The administration anticipates further consultations with Shah and the civil aviation ministry to finalize the arrangements.

A previous plan to hand over the airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) met resistance from political factions such as the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, alongside other organizations. The current proposal appears to be more favorably received across political aisles.

(With inputs from agencies.)