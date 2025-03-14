Italian Unions Rally Against Potential U.S. Base Job Cuts
Italian unions are protesting potential job cuts at U.S. military bases due to government downsizing plans associated with Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The bases employ over 4,000 Italian civilians, and concerns arise over job security amid recent emails and a hiring freeze directive from Musk's department.
Italian unions are mobilizing vehemently against potential job losses for local employees at U.S. military bases in Italy, fearing government downsizing initiatives attributed to the influence of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The bases collectively employ more than 4,000 Italians in various roles, from technical specialists to service workers.
Workers have expressed concern after receiving emails from Musk's Department of Government Efficiency demanding weekly work accomplishments. Additionally, a temporary freeze on work credit cards and a hiring freeze—signifying no replacement for retiring workers—has heightened fears amongst the staff.
Union representatives argue the lack of clear communication from the U.S. administration is unsettling, prompting threats of protests and strikes. Though some job cuts were reduced after negotiations, unionists like Angelo Zaccaria and Roberto Del Savio remain vigilant and skeptical of the future intentions of U.S. military operations on Italian soil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
