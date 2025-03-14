Boeing's Trust Turbulence: Can the U.S. Planemaker Regain Public Confidence?

U.S. planemaker Boeing is under intense scrutiny after a mid-air emergency in January 2024 involving a 737 MAX, coupled with two disastrous crashes in 2018 and 2019. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized Boeing for breaching American trust and emphasized significant improvements are needed to regain confidence and ensure safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration has yet to lift a 38-plane monthly cap on the 737 MAX's production, implemented after last year's incident involving missing bolts on an Alaska Airlines flight. Duffy called for enhanced manufacturing quality, underscoring the importance of safety and public trust.

Boeing's leadership is actively working on quality improvements, yet faces legal challenges, including a guilty plea to fraud charges and a substantial financial penalty. Duffy stresses the need for cautious yet supportive regulation, balancing safety with strategic production decisions for the troubled planemaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)