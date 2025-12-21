Pakistan's Triumph: Minhas' Masterclass in U19 Asia Cup Final

Pakistan clinched their second Under-19 Asia Cup title with a resounding 191-run victory over India, dominated by Sameer Minhas' brilliant 172-run inning. The final, characterized by high intensity and skillful play, saw Pakistan amass a towering total of 347 for eight, setting the stage for a commanding win.

India's chase was dismantled by Pakistan's formidable pace attack, with Ali Reza, Mohammad Sayyam, and Abdul Subhan taking key wickets. Despite a promising start, the Indian batting lineup crumbled, succumbing to the pressure and folding for just 156 runs.

Minhas' outstanding performance earned him the Player-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Series accolades, highlighting his crucial role in Pakistan's triumph. His aggressive yet strategic batting was complemented by an overall strong team performance.