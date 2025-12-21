Protests Erupt Over Replacement of MGNREGA

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee took to the streets on Sunday to protest a controversial new bill that replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The demonstration was led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, who expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP government's approach.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, sparking backlash from the opposition. The bill, which supplants the widely known rural employment law MGNREGA, has met with criticism for eliminating the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the Act.

Karra emphasized that the Congress will continue its fight against what it perceives as an attempt by the BJP-RSS to undermine rural livelihoods and diminish the authority of democratic institutions. He labeled the government's actions as undemocratic and unethical, emphasizing that the Congress party is committed to protecting the legacy and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)