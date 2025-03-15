Market Turbulence: Fed Eyes Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. stock market has been thrown into disarray amid President Trump's unpredictable tariff policies, with the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting offering potential guidance on interest rate cuts to steady the ship. The S&P 500 marked a significant downturn, ending with a 10% drop from its February peak.

Markets anxiously await the Fed's latest monetary policy signals, especially given growing economic slowdown concerns exacerbated by escalating tariffs. While interest rates are expected to remain steady for now, investors are keen to see if future rate cuts are in store, particularly in light of cooling inflation data.

Key decisions and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell could set the tone for market recalibration, while tariff tensions remain a priority. Analysts continue to assess the broader economic impact and long-term market forecasts, with volatility expected to persist as policy narratives unfold.

