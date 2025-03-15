Trump Administration Considers New Travel Restrictions for Over 40 Countries

In a significant policy consideration, the Trump administration is weighing the imposition of sweeping travel restrictions that could affect citizens from over 40 countries globally, sources say.

An internal memo reviewed by Reuters indicates that the restrictions, yet to receive final approval, would divide the countries into categories ranging from full visa suspensions to partial ones. These changes aim to address security concerns and deficiencies, though they remain under review.

Among the nations facing potential full visa suspension are Afghanistan, Cuba, and Iran, while others like Eritrea and Myanmar could experience partial suspensions. The list, which is not final, highlights global diplomatic challenges in immigration policy.

