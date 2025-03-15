Left Menu

Tragedy in Bangkok: Elevated Road Collapse Claims Lives

An elevated road under construction in Bangkok collapsed, claiming at least five lives and injuring 24. The incident occurred in southwestern Bangkok, prompting Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to announce compensations and initiate an investigation. Authorities are working to clear the site and pursuing legal action against those responsible.

Updated: 15-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:52 IST
Tragedy in Bangkok: Elevated Road Collapse Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • Thailand

An elevated road being built in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, tragically collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least five people, according to officials.

The early morning collapse in southwestern Bangkok also left 24 individuals injured, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit reported. In the wake of the tragedy, Suriya extended his condolences and assured that affected parties would receive compensation from contractors and relevant agencies.

Authorities, led by Bangkok police commander Siam Boonsom, are conducting investigations to identify the cause and hold responsible parties accountable, while Transport Minister Suriya also revealed that new regulations are being drafted to prevent recurrences by imposing severe penalties on negligent contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

