Tragedy in Bangkok: Elevated Road Collapse Claims Lives
An elevated road under construction in Bangkok collapsed, claiming at least five lives and injuring 24. The incident occurred in southwestern Bangkok, prompting Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit to announce compensations and initiate an investigation. Authorities are working to clear the site and pursuing legal action against those responsible.
- Country:
- Thailand
An elevated road being built in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, tragically collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least five people, according to officials.
The early morning collapse in southwestern Bangkok also left 24 individuals injured, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit reported. In the wake of the tragedy, Suriya extended his condolences and assured that affected parties would receive compensation from contractors and relevant agencies.
Authorities, led by Bangkok police commander Siam Boonsom, are conducting investigations to identify the cause and hold responsible parties accountable, while Transport Minister Suriya also revealed that new regulations are being drafted to prevent recurrences by imposing severe penalties on negligent contractors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy at BTS Free Hug Event: Unauthorized Kiss Sparks Investigation
Tragic Techie Tale: Agra Software Manager's Death Sparks Investigation
Delhi High Court Upholds NHRC's Order for Police Compensation to Doctor
Hollywood Mourns as Investigation Looms over Gene Hackman's Mysterious Death
SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Next Flight Amid Ongoing Investigation