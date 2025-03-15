Trump Administration Weighs New Travel Restrictions

The Trump administration is planning to implement significant travel restrictions affecting citizens from 41 countries, as revealed by sources and an internal memo seen by Reuters. These countries are divided into three groups, with the first group, comprising 10 nations including Afghanistan and North Korea, facing complete visa suspensions.

A second group of five countries, such as Eritrea and Haiti, would encounter partial suspensions affecting various visa categories. The final group of 26 nations, including Belarus and Pakistan, might see limited U.S. visa restrictions unless they improve their screening processes within 60 days, according to the memo.

This move recalls President Trump's first-term travel bans on several majority-Muslim countries, plans he confirmed in an October 2023 address. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, must approve these restrictions. The State Department has not yet commented on the potential policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)