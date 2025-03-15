Jammu & Kashmir's Unemployment Drops: A Success Story of Government Initiatives

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has successfully reduced the unemployment rate, lowering it from 6.7% in 2019-20 to 6.1% in 2023-24. This achievement was announced by J-K Minister Javed Ahmad Dar in the Assembly, who highlighted the creation of 9.58 lakh livelihood opportunities through various schemes.

Aside from the direct decrease in unemployment, statistical improvements were noted in both the labour force participation rate (LFPR) and workers population ratio (WPR), which rose to 64.3% and 60.4%, respectively. This reflects greater employment opportunities and heightened economic activities in the region.

Several initiatives, including 'Mission Yuva', job fairs, and self-employment programs under schemes like 'Mumkin' and PMEGP, have been instrumental in driving these positive changes, generating thousands of jobs and fostering entrepreneurship across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)