Maldivian Expands Horizons: New Flights to Bengaluru

Maldivian, the Maldives' national airline, will introduce two direct flights per week between Bengaluru, India, and Hanimaadhoo island starting May 15. The expansion aims to boost tourism and economic growth in the northern atolls. Tickets will be available for booking this Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maldivian national carrier is set to enhance its routes with two weekly direct flights between Bengaluru, India, and Hanimaadhoo island, Maldives. The new flights, starting May 15, aim to promote tourism and economic developments in the region.

This strategic move by Island Aviation Services is part of the airline's broader plan to expand its services in the northern atolls. Maldivian hopes to offer tourists from India greater convenience in traveling to the Maldives' northern islands.

Currently operating flights to Trivandrum, Maldivian's Managing Director Ibrahim Iyas announced the addition of Bengaluru as a significant milestone. The new flights, departing on Sundays and Thursdays, mark a vital step in broadening the company's offerings.

