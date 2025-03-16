Xi Jinping Declines EU Summit Invitation amid Rising Tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping has declined an invitation to Brussels for a summit marking 50 years of EU-China ties. Tensions between the EU and China have grown, particularly over Russia's Ukraine invasion and EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen not to attend a summit in Brussels intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic relations, according to the Financial Times.
Instead, Beijing has indicated that Premier Li Qiang will meet with the European Council and Commission presidents. This comes amidst growing tensions, primarily fuelled by the EU's accusations of China supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine and the imposition of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.
While informal discussions continue regarding the summit's date and representation level, the diplomatic strain is evident. In response to Europe's trade measures, China has imposed its own barriers on certain EU imports, escalating the geopolitical friction further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
