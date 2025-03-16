Left Menu

Xi Jinping Declines EU Summit Invitation amid Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declined an invitation to Brussels for a summit marking 50 years of EU-China ties. Tensions between the EU and China have grown, particularly over Russia's Ukraine invasion and EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:15 IST
Xi Jinping Declines EU Summit Invitation amid Rising Tensions
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen not to attend a summit in Brussels intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic relations, according to the Financial Times.

Instead, Beijing has indicated that Premier Li Qiang will meet with the European Council and Commission presidents. This comes amidst growing tensions, primarily fuelled by the EU's accusations of China supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine and the imposition of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

While informal discussions continue regarding the summit's date and representation level, the diplomatic strain is evident. In response to Europe's trade measures, China has imposed its own barriers on certain EU imports, escalating the geopolitical friction further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025