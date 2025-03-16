Left Menu

India Champions Labour Welfare and Global Cooperation at ILO Meeting

India, led by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, participated in the 353rd ILO Governing Body meeting in Geneva, advocating for global labour welfare. India showcased its social benefits progress, supported future ILO initiatives, and held strategic discussions for advancing shared labour priorities such as living wages and workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:52 IST
India Champions Labour Welfare and Global Cooperation at ILO Meeting
Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment at 353rd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 353rd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, India's delegation, led by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, underscored the nation's strides in promoting labour welfare and social justice on a global stage.

The meeting, which runs from March 10 to 20, 2025, is a platform for ILO's tripartite constituents—government, workers, and employers—to deliberate on pressing global labour issues. During this event, India voiced support for the upcoming UN-led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, aimed at enhancing the social aspect of the 2030 Agenda, showcasing India's increased social protection coverage to 48.8%.

Highlighting its domestic achievements, India underscored initiatives like EPFO, ESIC, and the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, all contributing to its massive social welfare cover. Emphasizing global cooperative efforts, India advocated for safely managed migration, urging ILO to focus on migrant worker protections. Bilateral talks with ILO leaders further stressed India's commitment to living wages and worker wellbeing advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025