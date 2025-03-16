India Champions Labour Welfare and Global Cooperation at ILO Meeting

At the 353rd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, India's delegation, led by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, underscored the nation's strides in promoting labour welfare and social justice on a global stage.

The meeting, which runs from March 10 to 20, 2025, is a platform for ILO's tripartite constituents—government, workers, and employers—to deliberate on pressing global labour issues. During this event, India voiced support for the upcoming UN-led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, aimed at enhancing the social aspect of the 2030 Agenda, showcasing India's increased social protection coverage to 48.8%.

Highlighting its domestic achievements, India underscored initiatives like EPFO, ESIC, and the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, all contributing to its massive social welfare cover. Emphasizing global cooperative efforts, India advocated for safely managed migration, urging ILO to focus on migrant worker protections. Bilateral talks with ILO leaders further stressed India's commitment to living wages and worker wellbeing advancements.

