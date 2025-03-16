Reviving Trade: India and New Zealand Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks

In a significant move, India and New Zealand announced the resumption of negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement that had been stalled since 2015. The decision revives discussions on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which began in April 2010 with the goal of boosting trade in goods, services, and investment.

The joint announcement was made by the commerce ministry on Sunday, as New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in India for a four-day visit starting March 16. This development marks a vital step in the relationship between the two nations, highlighting the importance of improving trade ties.

With Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay in attendance, the talks are set to focus on achieving balanced outcomes that enhance supply chain integration and improve market access between India and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)