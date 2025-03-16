Left Menu

New Zealand-India Free Trade Talks Mark New Era in Indo-Pacific Relations

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon begins a five-day visit to India, focusing on trade and economic ties. The visit includes negotiations for a new free trade agreement and highlights New Zealand's appreciation for India's leadership in the Indo-Pacific. The Indian diaspora's contributions to New Zealand are also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:13 IST
  Country:
  • India

New Zealand has recognized India's strategic role in the Indo-Pacific region as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon embarks on a crucial visit to India. This visit initiates negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two nations, underscoring the intent to deepen bilateral trade and economic interactions.

The visit, lasting five days, reflects New Zealand's commitment to strengthening ties with India, a relationship valued highly by key government figures. New Zealand Minister Mark Mitchell lauded India's significant leadership, especially in the region, stressing the importance of the relationship which is supported by the thriving Indian community in New Zealand.

On the economic front, the proposed Free Trade Agreement, pivotal for both countries, aims to enhance an already robust trade relationship, which amounted to USD 1.75 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. As Luxon addresses the Raisina Dialogue, further discussions are expected to outline shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

