New Zealand-India Free Trade Talks Mark New Era in Indo-Pacific Relations

New Zealand has recognized India's strategic role in the Indo-Pacific region as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon embarks on a crucial visit to India. This visit initiates negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two nations, underscoring the intent to deepen bilateral trade and economic interactions.

The visit, lasting five days, reflects New Zealand's commitment to strengthening ties with India, a relationship valued highly by key government figures. New Zealand Minister Mark Mitchell lauded India's significant leadership, especially in the region, stressing the importance of the relationship which is supported by the thriving Indian community in New Zealand.

On the economic front, the proposed Free Trade Agreement, pivotal for both countries, aims to enhance an already robust trade relationship, which amounted to USD 1.75 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. As Luxon addresses the Raisina Dialogue, further discussions are expected to outline shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

