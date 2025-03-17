Transatlantic Tensions: The $9.5 Trillion Tariff Tug-of-War

The ongoing tariff conflict between the U.S. and Europe endangers the transatlantic business ecosystem valued at $9.5 trillion annually, according to the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU's latest warning. This situation arises amidst a notable deepening of ties, evidenced by record-breaking trade numbers in the recent Transatlantic Economy report.

Recent disputes, including U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, and potential 200% tariffs on EU wine and spirits, have intensified tensions. Despite having a trade deficit in goods with the EU, the U.S. sees a surplus in services. Such tensions could affect the longstanding commercial partnership, with AmCham underscoring the potential damage to critical investment channels.

AmCham revealed that most investments from both sides are directed at each other, not emerging markets. Lead author Daniel Hamilton emphasized that intra-firm trade, integral to Germany and Ireland, could face disruptions, jeopardizing interconnected global value chains.

