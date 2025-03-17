Left Menu

Currency Tensions and Trade Policies: A Global Shift

The U.S. dollar hovered near a five-month low due to trade policies and soft economic data. The euro approaches a peak after Germany's fiscal deal. China's yuan strengthens as domestic consumption plans unfold. Concerns grow over U.S. trade policies impacting global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:10 IST
Currency Tensions and Trade Policies: A Global Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remains under pressure as it hovers close to a five-month low against major currencies, largely due to erratic trade policies from President Donald Trump and a series of soft economic data points. Meanwhile, the euro is approaching a five-month peak following Germany's significant fiscal deal aimed at boosting defense spending and economic growth.

Goldman Sachs analysts reported significant market shifts, noting a decline in U.S. asset ratings triggered by tariff instability and policy uncertainty, alongside a positive fiscal re-rating in Germany. These developments challenge the prevalent narrative of U.S. market exceptionalism.

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan has strengthened, driven by strategic plans from China's State Council to enhance domestic consumption. As global economic concerns persist, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are expected to maintain steady interest rates in upcoming meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025